 YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos - PhoneArena
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos

Apps
A new useful feature might soon come to YouTube (via Android Police). Apparently, the video platform is working on a new option called "Pinch to zoom," which will let you zoom in on the videos you watch by pinching the video player with two fingers.

At the moment, Pinch to zoom is only an experimental feature, but YouTube Premium subscribers can freely enroll in the testing through YouTube's experimental features site and try it themselves. However, they can only do so until September 1st. After that, the Pinch to zoom test won't be available.

Most likely, after September 1st, based on Premium subscribers' feedback, YouTube will decide if it will officially release Pinch to zoom on its platform or just scrap the project entirely.

If you regularly watch YouTube videos, you know there could be many instances where you would like to zoom in on a portion of the video. For example, tutorial clips often arrange information in small tables, and a zoom-in option would really help you read the displayed data more easily. Or maybe there is a small detail in the latest video of your favorite YouTuber that you would like to zoom in on in order to pay more attention to. Whatever the reason, a zoom-in option on YouTube will most likely be a very useful feature. We really hope YouTube decides to release it to all its users after the testing is finished.
