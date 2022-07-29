 YouTube launches new tool that turns any video into Shorts - PhoneArena
YouTube launches new tool that turns any video into Shorts

TikTok continues to remain one of the most popular social companies, as content creators flock to the platform like moths to a flame. It helps a lot that videos can become viral much easier on TikTok than on other platforms like YouTube or Facebook.

That’s one of the reasons the competition is trying copy many of the user-friendly features that TikTok offers consumers. YouTube has just announced a brand-new tool that allows content creators to import their videos into Shorts.

Regardless of how large your video is, you’ll be able to convert up to 60 seconds from it and turn it into Shorts using the same editing tools available in the app, including text, timeline editor, and filters. In case you decide to select less than 60 seconds, you can shoot additional videos with the Shorts camera and upload more videos from your gallery to make 60-seconds Shorts.

One other thing important to mention is that any Shorts created from VODs will link back to the original video, allowing those watching it to see the long-form video too. Obviously, only the creator of the video can import it into Shorts since the tool is not available for other creators to use on your own content.

YouTube says the new tool is already available for mobile creators across iOS and Android devices, but if you don’t have it yet, give it a few more days.
