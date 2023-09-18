Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Apps
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music is changing things once again – after the addition of live lyrics and a redesigned Now Playing interface – now things to be summarized with the following: turn on the waterworks!

YouTube’s dedicated music app is adding five more mood filters, one of which is dubbed “Cry” (via 9to5Google). This mood filter is not reserved for the tears of joy, as it once tapped, it offers users a refined selection of sad songs.

The new five mood filters for all you melomaniacs out there are part of the good old activity bar, introduced in late 2020, which brought users access to selected music for four featured activities: Workout, Focus, Relax and Commute. Later a fifth, Energize, category was added.

Here are the new five mood filters:

  • Cry
  • Party
  • Romance
  • Feel good
  • Sleep

First discussed over at the YouTube Music subreddit, users are curious to see in what way the music streaming app will differentiate between the new category Sleep and the older Relax. Selecting one of the ten filters will show carousels like Mixed for you, Listen again, From your library, and more.

The five new mood filters are not yet widely rolled out but are starting to appear on some mobile devices, so it can’t be said with 100% certainty that you’ll get them on your phone in the near future.

The other uncertainty lies with YouTube Music’s algorithms – what makes one cry, makes others cringe or bored out of their minds. So, it won’t be an easy job to get people to cry every single time. If the subscription costs get another price hike it will be a piece of cake, though.
