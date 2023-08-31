Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

YouTube Music rolls out redesigned Now Playing with comments section

Apps
YouTube Music rolls out redesigned Now Playing with comments section
Long gone are the days when we had to hunt for music through friends, exchange tapes, or enjoy our favorite songs solely at concerts or parties. Now, we can pick from numerous streaming services vying for our attention by bringing in fresh features. While YouTube Music isn't exactly famous for having the most cutting-edge features compared to rival apps, it has been moving forward nicely by at last including long-promised live lyrics- and now releasing even more updates.

YouTube Music is introducing the newest redesign of the Now Playing interface on both Android and iOS (via 9to5Google). This update includes a comments section, as well as new buttons attached to the carousel. These buttons were previously hidden by default and needed users to tap on the artwork to access them.

The new design makes YouTube Music look even more like the main YouTube app, with the comments section being a copy of what you see on the main YouTube app. The carousel now features buttons to Like, Dislike, view or add Comments, Save, Share, Download the track, or switch to its Radio. Before, only four of these choices appeared when you tapped the album art.

For some time, YouTube Music might be the sole music streaming app with a live comments section until competitors catch up if they ever choose to. By enhancing the competitiveness of the YouTube Music app against its rivals, Google could be aiming to draw in more users.

One of the advantages of YouTube Music is that if you already have a YouTube Premium subscription, you get access to Music Premium as well (which means no ads, offline and with your screen off streaming). Or in other words, you can save money by not subscribing to other music streaming services. 

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless