YouTube might be brewing up new premium plans

– Hazel, YouTube team member, June 2024

Video credit – YouTube





YouTube is also working on making the download experience smoother and tackling those annoying storage issues users keep running into.

Team YouTube hasn't spilled the beans on what new tiers the platform might roll out, but it does plan to make its current membership plans available in more regions.YouTube could potentially introduce a more affordable, ad-free tier without all the extra Premium perks. Honestly, I'd jump on that plan in a heartbeat. While the other perks are cool, having an ad-free experience is what matters most to me, at least.But putting personal preferences aside, with YouTube Premium prices going up over the past year, the company cracking down on ad-blocking tools , and tightening its grip on hacky ways to snag cheaper subscriptions , a more affordable tier with fewer features might be a hit with a lot of people.