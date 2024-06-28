YouTube might be brewing up new Premium plans
Google just dropped a bunch of new features for YouTube Premium subscribers, like skipping straight to the good parts of a video, watching Shorts in a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window, and more. But that is not all – there is talk that Google might roll out new Premium plans soon.
In a YouTube community forum post, Team YouTube mentioned plans to introduce more paid tiers and ways for Premium users to share their perks with others.
However, that is not all, as YouTube's just got some sweet upgrades for Premium members. Android users can now use an AI-powered “jump ahead” feature, and it is coming to iOS in the next few weeks. Plus, you will soon be able to watch YouTube Shorts in picture-in-picture mode on Android, just like TikTok.
Team YouTube hasn't spilled the beans on what new tiers the platform might roll out, but it does plan to make its current membership plans available in more regions.
YouTube could potentially introduce a more affordable, ad-free tier without all the extra Premium perks. Honestly, I'd jump on that plan in a heartbeat. While the other perks are cool, having an ad-free experience is what matters most to me, at least.
YouTube explores new Premium subscription plans
We’re committed to bringing members more plan options by expanding our existing offers to more regions, while also introducing new plans and exploring ways for you to share your benefits with friends in the future!
– Hazel, YouTube team member, June 2024
Right now, YouTube offers three monthly paid plans: the standard Premium subscription for $13.99, a family plan that lets you add up to five members for $22.99, and a student plan for $7.99 per month. By subscribing, you get perks like:
- Ad-free videos
- The ability to download videos for offline viewing
- Access to YouTube Music
- 4K video quality on phones and tablets
- Videos in 1080p Premium
- Exclusive original content
Video credit – YouTube
YouTube is also working on making the download experience smoother and tackling those annoying storage issues users keep running into.
But putting personal preferences aside, with YouTube Premium prices going up over the past year, the company cracking down on ad-blocking tools, and tightening its grip on hacky ways to snag cheaper subscriptions, a more affordable tier with fewer features might be a hit with a lot of people.
