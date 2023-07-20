Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
New subscribers to pay higher premium for YouTube Premium: $13.99

Apps
It’s like we’re re-living the same day over and over again, like Bill Murray’s character in the 1993 flick ‘Groundhog day’. Another day, another price hike news. This time we’re talking about YouTube Premium. Its monthly rate is going in one direction: up.

$13.99 instead of $11.99: this is the monthly sum for an individual Premium account that will greet US newcomers at YouTube Premium’s subscription page (via 9to5Google). Though not yet announced officially by Google, the new price is already there and you can check it at youtube.com/premium. Bear in mind that if you’re located outside of the US, this URL may show subscription prices in your local currency, not USD.

Please note that $13.99 is for Android/web users. If you’re subscribing from the iOS YouTube app, you’ll have to reach deeper for $18.99.

Yes, again


In October 2022, YouTube did increase the family Premium plan from $17.99 to $22.99. For now, this rate stays the same, but the annual subscription plan inflates the (introduced in 2022) $119.99 to $139.99. Still, if you choose to pay annually, rather than monthly, you could save $27.89.

There’s a slight price hike ($1) in subscription for the YouTube Music standalone app: from $9.99 to $10.99.

The (sort of) good news is that at the moment existing YouTube Premium accounts that are ‘locked’ at $9.99 price from the last price hike five years ago are not facing the new $13.99 price.



