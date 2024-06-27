YouTube Premium adds new features like Jump Ahead and Picture-in-Picture for Shorts

Image credit — PhoneArena

A new "jump ahead" button will appear when you double-tap to skip ahead on a video | Video credit — Google





Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube Shorts

Multitasking while watching YouTube Shorts will now be easier with the new picture-in-picture feature available for Android devices. This allows users to browse other apps or check messages while Shorts continue playing in a small window.

Video format not supported

YouTube Shorts now have a picture-in-picture mode for Premium subscribers | Video credit — Google





Early access to experimental features

YouTube Premium

Smart downloads for YouTube Shorts: Automatically download new Shorts to your phone for offline viewing.

Conversational AI: An assistive tool that can answer questions and suggest related content on Android devices in the US.

Redesigned Watch Page: A new watch page on web to enhance viewing experience and facilitate content discovery and engagement.





These new features are just the latest additions to YouTube Premium . All of these, according to the company, have contributed to a major milestone for YouTube, with over 100 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide.





It should be noted that this plan also includes features like enhanced 1080p HD video quality and the ability to pick up where you left off on any video. YouTube Music Premium members also get ad-free music, offline listening, background play, and the Samples tab to discover new music. It's the best option right now for an ad-free experience on YouTube without resorting to ad-blocking measures that could compromise the status of your account.

In addition to these new features,subscribers also get early access to experimental features such as: