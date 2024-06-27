YouTube Premium adds new features like Jump Ahead and Picture-in-Picture for Shorts
Image credit — PhoneArena
YouTube Premium members are getting several new features aimed at improving the user experience, including easier skipping to key video moments, offline viewing options, and early access to experimental features.
Skipping to favorite parts in videosPremium subscribers using Android devices in the U.S. can now take advantage of a new “jump ahead” button which will appear when you double-tap to skip ahead. This feature is designed to quickly navigate to the most interesting parts of a video. The feature is powered by AI and viewership data, and will be available to iOS users in the coming weeks.
A new "jump ahead" button will appear when you double-tap to skip ahead on a video | Video credit — Google
Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube Shorts
Multitasking while watching YouTube Shorts will now be easier with the new picture-in-picture feature available for Android devices. This allows users to browse other apps or check messages while Shorts continue playing in a small window.
YouTube Shorts now have a picture-in-picture mode for Premium subscribers | Video credit — Google
Early access to experimental featuresIn addition to these new features, YouTube Premium subscribers also get early access to experimental features such as:
- Smart downloads for YouTube Shorts: Automatically download new Shorts to your phone for offline viewing.
- Conversational AI: An assistive tool that can answer questions and suggest related content on Android devices in the US.
- Redesigned Watch Page: A new watch page on web to enhance viewing experience and facilitate content discovery and engagement.
These new features are just the latest additions to YouTube Premium. All of these, according to the company, have contributed to a major milestone for YouTube, with over 100 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide.
It should be noted that this plan also includes features like enhanced 1080p HD video quality and the ability to pick up where you left off on any video. YouTube Music Premium members also get ad-free music, offline listening, background play, and the Samples tab to discover new music. It's the best option right now for an ad-free experience on YouTube without resorting to ad-blocking measures that could compromise the status of your account.
