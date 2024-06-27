Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

YouTube Premium adds new features like Jump Ahead and Picture-in-Picture for Shorts

By
0comments
YouTube Premium adds new features like Jump Ahead and Picture-in-Picture for Shorts
Image credit — PhoneArena

YouTube Premium members are getting several new features aimed at improving the user experience, including easier skipping to key video moments, offline viewing options, and early access to experimental features.

Skipping to favorite parts in videos

Premium subscribers using Android devices in the U.S. can now take advantage of a new “jump ahead” button which will appear when you double-tap to skip ahead. This feature is designed to quickly navigate to the most interesting parts of a video. The feature is powered by AI and viewership data, and will be available to iOS users in the coming weeks.

A new "jump ahead" button will appear when you double-tap to skip ahead on a video | Video credit — Google

Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube Shorts

Multitasking while watching YouTube Shorts will now be easier with the new picture-in-picture feature available for Android devices. This allows users to browse other apps or check messages while Shorts continue playing in a small window.
YouTube Shorts now have a picture-in-picture mode for Premium subscribers | Video credit — Google

Early access to experimental features

In addition to these new features, YouTube Premium subscribers also get early access to experimental features such as:

  • Smart downloads for YouTube Shorts: Automatically download new Shorts to your phone for offline viewing.
  • Conversational AI: An assistive tool that can answer questions and suggest related content on Android devices in the US.
  • Redesigned Watch Page: A new watch page on web to enhance viewing experience and facilitate content discovery and engagement.

These new features are just the latest additions to YouTube Premium. All of these, according to the company, have contributed to a major milestone for YouTube, with over 100 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide.

It should be noted that this plan also includes features like enhanced 1080p HD video quality and the ability to pick up where you left off on any video. YouTube Music Premium members also get ad-free music, offline listening, background play, and the Samples tab to discover new music. It's the best option right now for an ad-free experience on YouTube without resorting to ad-blocking measures that could compromise the status of your account.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless