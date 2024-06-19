Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing

Image credit — PhoneArena

Recommended Stories YouTube Premium benefits in order to avoid issues with your account.

It is important to note, however, that it has not been confirmed by Google that this is what is actually happening. Regardless, we advise caution on the use of workarounds to accessbenefits in order to avoid issues with your account.

It's worth noting that this crackdown is not just limited to Ukraine. Users from various countries who have been utilizing VPNs to access cheapersubscriptions have also reported cancellations. This suggests a broader effort by Google to ensure fair pricing across different markets and prevent users from exploiting regional pricing differences.For those who have been affected by these cancellations, the options are limited. They can either re-subscribe using their actual location and payment details, which will likely result in a higher monthly fee, or explore alternative ad-blocking solutions which also goes against YouTube's terms of service.This situation highlights the ongoing cat-and-mouse game between companies like Google and users who seek ways to access services at lower costs. While VPNs can offer various benefits, such as increased privacy and security, using them to circumvent regional pricing policies raises some concerns.