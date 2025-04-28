Your Spotify subscription might get more expensive again soon
Up Next:
Get ready to potentially pay a bit more for your Spotify subscription if you're in Europe or Latin America, as reports suggest another price increase could be on the horizon for the popular music streaming service. This wouldn't be the first time the audio giant has adjusted its pricing, aiming to boost its revenue streams.
This potential adjustment follows price hikes that have already taken place. For instance, Spotify recently increased the cost of all its plans in the Netherlands and Luxembourg without much fanfare. In those countries, the Individual plan saw an 18 percent jump, rising from €10.99 ($12.48 USD) to €12.99 ($14.76 USD). The Family and Duo plans also got more expensive there.
Details are still emerging, but here’s what we’re hearing about this potential new plan:
It feels like the streaming subscription market is continually evolving. While a small price increase like a dollar or two might seem minor on its own, these adjustments add up over time, particularly for users subscribed to multiple services. We'll be watching closely to see exactly what these supposed add-ons on a super-premium tier entail and if they offer enough value to justify the extra cost.
According to a new report, Spotify is considering an increase for its standard Individual subscription plan by approximately €1 (which is about $1.14 USD) in several countries across these regions. This change could reportedly roll out starting as early as June 2025 with an insider reportedly mentioning that Spotify's efforts to raise prices "would intensify considerably this summer."
This potential adjustment follows price hikes that have already taken place. For instance, Spotify recently increased the cost of all its plans in the Netherlands and Luxembourg without much fanfare. In those countries, the Individual plan saw an 18 percent jump, rising from €10.99 ($12.48 USD) to €12.99 ($14.76 USD). The Family and Duo plans also got more expensive there.
A familiar tune in streamingThis news probably doesn't come as a huge surprise if you follow the streaming world. We've seen many services, whether for music, podcasts, or video, gradually increase their subscription fees over the past couple of years.
Companies are constantly trying to balance attracting and keeping subscribers with the need to become more profitable, cover content licensing costs, and invest in new features. While major competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music haven't announced similar widespread hikes recently in 2025, they've also adjusted their pricing structures in the past. It seems to be a general trend across the digital subscription landscape.
U.S. spared for now, but a new tier is comingIf you're stateside, it looks like your standard Spotify plan won't be affected by this specific European and Latin American increase, at least for now. However, Spotify has other plans brewing for the US market. The company is reportedly preparing to introduce a brand-new subscription option, sometimes referred to as a "super-premium" tier.
Promotional image of Spotify HiFi when the service was announced for some regions (excluding the U.S. in 2001. | Image credit — Spotify
Details are still emerging, but here’s what we’re hearing about this potential new plan:
- Higher Cost: It might come with a price tag that's about $6 higher than the current individual Premium plan.
- Extra Perks: Code discovered within the Spotify app mentions exploring plans to "get more from your Premium experience with add-ons." This could potentially include features like higher fidelity audio (HiFi audio), which users have been requesting for years.
- Exclusive Content?: The report also noted that Spotify is considering options that might restrict access to certain new music releases, perhaps offering them first or exclusively to subscribers of this higher-priced tier.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: