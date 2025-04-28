Your Spotify subscription might get more expensive again soon



A familiar tune in streaming This news probably doesn't come as a huge surprise if you follow the streaming world. We've seen many services, whether for music, podcasts, or video, gradually increase their subscription fees over the past couple of years.

Companies are constantly trying to balance attracting and keeping subscribers with the need to become more profitable, cover content licensing costs, and invest in new features. While major competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music haven't announced similar widespread hikes recently in 2025, they've also adjusted their pricing structures in the past. It seems to be a general trend across the digital subscription landscape.



U.S. spared for now, but a new tier is coming If you're stateside, it looks like your standard Spotify plan won't be affected by this specific European and Latin American increase, at least for now. However, Spotify has other plans brewing for the US market. The company is reportedly preparing to introduce a brand-new subscription option, sometimes referred to as a "super-premium" tier.









Details are still emerging, but here’s what we’re hearing about this potential new plan:



Higher Cost: It might come with a price tag that's about $6 higher than the current individual Premium plan.

Extra Perks: Code discovered within the Spotify app mentions exploring plans to "get more from your Premium experience with add-ons." This could potentially include features like higher fidelity audio (HiFi audio), which users have been requesting for years.

It feels like the streaming subscription market is continually evolving. While a small price increase like a dollar or two might seem minor on its own, these adjustments add up over time, particularly for users subscribed to multiple services. We'll be watching closely to see exactly what these supposed add-ons on a super-premium tier entail and if they offer enough value to justify the extra cost.