Your Android phone might get direct line to your AI assistant: ChatGPT widget on the horizon



According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via The Verge), the ChatGPT app with version 1.2024.052 now features a new 4 x 2 widget. This widget includes four shortcuts: text, camera, image, and voice query, allowing users to access these functions directly from their Android phone's home screen. The availability of this widget on iOS devices remains unclear.





ChatGPT for Android now has a home screen widget. The widget has shortcuts to send a text/image/voice query or start conversation mode. This feature is available in version 1.2024.052. pic.twitter.com/dFMFSppzJJ — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 23, 2024



According to Rahman, the new feature hasn't officially landed on the Google Play Store yet, and it seems like the previous version is currently in beta. But here's the exciting part – eager users can still get their hands on it by downloading it separately.



If you're up for trying the shiny new widget, here's a heads-up: a couple of them, specifically the camera and image search queries, are exclusive to the paid plan of the ChatGPT app, known as ChatGPT Plus. The premium plan costs $20 per month and gives you:



General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements



ChatGPT has been a major player in the ring, going head-to-head with Google's Gemini. Interestingly, it has been in the Android game even before Gemini (formerly Bard) made its way to Android devices. Google, catching up with the trend, recently launched a standalone Gemini app. However, the Gemini AI image tool hit pause a few days back due to some heat over its accuracy, especially in how it represented people.