Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Your Android phone might get direct line to your AI assistant: ChatGPT widget on the horizon

Android Apps
Your Android phone might get direct line to your AI assistant: ChatGPT widget on the horizon
Last year, OpenAI's ChatGPT got its own app for both iOS and Android, making it super easy for users to chat with the AI bot. And guess what? Fresh leaks are teasing more developments for using ChatGPT on your Android smartphone on the horizon.

According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via The Verge), the ChatGPT app with version 1.2024.052 now features a new 4 x 2 widget. This widget includes four shortcuts: text, camera, image, and voice query, allowing users to access these functions directly from their Android phone's home screen. The availability of this widget on iOS devices remains unclear.


According to Rahman, the new feature hasn't officially landed on the Google Play Store yet, and it seems like the previous version is currently in beta. But here's the exciting part – eager users can still get their hands on it by downloading it separately.

If you're up for trying the shiny new widget, here's a heads-up: a couple of them, specifically the camera and image search queries, are exclusive to the paid plan of the ChatGPT app, known as ChatGPT Plus. The premium plan costs $20 per month and gives you:

  • General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times
  • Faster response times
  • Priority access to new features and improvements

ChatGPT has been a major player in the ring, going head-to-head with Google's Gemini. Interestingly, it has been in the Android game even before Gemini (formerly Bard) made its way to Android devices. Google, catching up with the trend, recently launched a standalone Gemini app. However, the Gemini AI image tool hit pause a few days back due to some heat over its accuracy, especially in how it represented people.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

A limited-time deal lets you snag the Pixel 8 for $160 off its price; act fast and save on one now
A limited-time deal lets you snag the Pixel 8 for $160 off its price; act fast and save on one now
Cricket offers huge discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for a limited time
Cricket offers huge discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for a limited time
Viber starts rolling out customizable chat folders
Viber starts rolling out customizable chat folders
The good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus are now dirt cheap after a sweet 46% discount on Amazon
The good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus are now dirt cheap after a sweet 46% discount on Amazon
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders hint at one big change... and little else
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders hint at one big change... and little else
WhatsApp rolls out new search filter on Android devices
WhatsApp rolls out new search filter on Android devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless