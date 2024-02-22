Google pauses Gemini's AI image generation of people after inaccuracy backlash

Google's Gemini AI chatbot has temporarily suspended its ability to generate images of people. This move comes after backlash regarding the AI's tendency to skew image generation of people towards darker skin tones, especially when it pertains to historical context.

We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon. https://t.co/SLxYPGoqOZ — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 22, 2024





Since Gemini is now unable to generate images including people, when prompted the chatbot displays a placeholder message instead that reads: "We are working to improve Gemini's ability to generate images of people. We expect this feature to return soon and will notify you in release updates when it does." This message was also shared by Google in the above social media post, promising that a fixed version would be coming soon.





Gemini's current error message when trying to generate an image that includes a human





The problem of less diverse results within AI image generation isn't unique to Gemini. Existing AI models happen to also grapple with this, and Google's efforts likely over-focused on addressing this known challenge but unfortunately overshot it. While well-intentioned, the results misrepresented history, which can be very concerning considering these tools are used daily for researching.