ChatGPT app for Android is now officially available on the Play Store
Chat GPT, the revolutionary AI-powered chatbot, has been making headlines in the tech world for its ability to simulate human-like conversations through the use of its advanced language model. Although initially the most popular way to use the tool was via its official website, it soon became obvious that its users wanted to take Chat GPT with them on the go with the convenience of just launching a mobile app rather than a browser.
This became half a reality when OpenAI, the AI research company that developed Chat GPT, released an app for iOS devices. At the time that the iOS version was released, OpenAI promised that an app for Android was soon to follow.
ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 25, 2023
Two months later, OpenAI followed through on its promise and opened pre-registrations for Android users that were interested in installing the app. Once registered, the app was to install on your phone automatically once it was available.
Fortunately, we didn't have to wait long as the app is now fully available on the Google Play Store with its listing stating that "This official app is free, syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI. With ChatGPT in your pocket." This is great news for those that already use Chat GPT on their desktops and would like to have their chat history available everywhere.
Just as with the iOS app, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have exclusive access to the next-gen GPT-4 language model, early access to features, and faster response times. Free subscribers, however, will be using OpenAI's standard GPT-3.5 language model.
In addition to the new official app, Android and iOS users alike have the option to utilize the ChatGPT chatbot through the Bing app, which now offers a Bing Chat widget that can be conveniently added to their mobile device's home screen. Your move Google.
