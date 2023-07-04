You can now gift an Amazon Gift Card with a limited-edition mini Prime van
This year's Amazon Prime Day will start on July 11th and will continue for 48 hours, which means one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year is almost around the corner.
And just ahead of this year's shopping bonanza for Prime Members, Amazon has released a limited edition Amazon Gift Card packaging in the form of a tin Prime Van toy to help you "drive into Prime Day with an exclusive Amazon Gift Card."
When you think about it, Amazon's Gift Card is a pretty nice gift idea. During Amazon Prime Day, we usually see some unbelievable Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day smartwatch deals, through which you can score big savings on some of the best smartphones and best smartwatches on the market. And since Amazon's Gift Cards can be used during Prime Day and loaded with a pretty hefty sum — up to $2000 — you can give such a card to one of your friends for the event, letting them get something expensive as a gift from you.
As for the new tin Prime Van packaging/toy, it's a fun new way to give an Amazon Gift Card to someone. After all, you can't just throw a gift card in your friend's face and tell them something like: "Hey bro, I got you a present!" The packaging is as important as the card itself. And the tin Prime Van toy is indeed a fun "retail box" that can remain as a memory to your friend.
So, do you want to make a funny gift for a friend? Why not order them an Amazon Gift Card inside a mini tin Prime Van while you can?
The "vehicle" is about the size of your palm, and the gift card is affixed inside the van's cargo space. To access the gift card, the receiver of the gift needs to open the van's "cargo door."
But even if your friend doesn't use their card during Prime Day, they will be able to do so even after the end of the event, since Amazon's Gift Cards don't have an expiration date.
