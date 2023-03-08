Vote now: Do you like the yellow iPhone 14 color option?

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apple Polls
Yesterday, Apple announced new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus color variants. This is a very bold color and also an interesting decision that brings the total color options for the two low-tier iPhone 14 models to six: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and yellow.

It is in fact interesting, mostly because we did a poll not long ago asking you which color you would like to see in the iPhone 13 lineup, and the yellow option got only 4% of the votes. Things might've changed with the iPhone 14 series, and Apple might know something we don't, so yellow it is.

That's the reason why we've decided to double check with the current poll. Do you like this new yellow color option? Would you buy one just because of the color? Nowadays, we use our phones mostly with protective cases on, and your only bet to show your phone's true color is a transparent one, so that's another dealbreaker right there.

On the other hand, last year's Deep Purple was a true hit (and it also ranked pretty high in our poll; it was the second most voted option with 14%), so there's also that. For me personally, the brighter the color, the better. I'm tired of gray, white, and black smartphones.

I remember back in the day tracking down a yellow Xperia Z1 Compact and paying extra just to get that color, so I might be a little biased here. What about you? Vote in our poll and share your opinion on the new yellow iPhone color in the comments below.

