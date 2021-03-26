Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Processors Xiaomi

Xiaomi may introduce a custom smartphone chip and revolutionary battery tech on Monday

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 26, 2021, 7:52 AM
Xiaomi may introduce a custom smartphone chip and revolutionary battery tech on Monday
Xiaomi could be planning to revive its in-house chipset efforts. 

The Chinese company is going to host an event on March 29 to reveal new Mi 11 series and Mi Mix phones and a teaser posted on the social networking website Weibo says a custom chipset will be unveiled the same day.

What's not clear is whether this is a full-fledged mobile SoC or a peripheral processor.

Xiaomi's subsidiary Pinecone unveiled a 28nm SoC called Surge S1 back in 2017 but it never followed up with a successor. Then in March 2020, it was reported that the company has abandoned work on mobile SoCs and has decided to focus its efforts on RF chips like Bluetooth and other peripheral components.

At that time, the development of mobile SoCs was supposedly considered a complicated and cost-intensive venture. That's not to say that Xiaomi gave up on chip development completely, as it bought a 6 percent stake in the semiconductor company VeriSilicon Holdings in 2019.

MyFixGuide claims the chip is actually an Image Signal Processor. The forthcoming Mi Mix is confirmed to have a camera with a liquid lens, so it could be that the company has made an ISP to go with it.

Xiaomi's new silicon-oxygen anode battery tech


Xiaomi has also announced that the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a new silicon-oxygen anode battery tech, which would be a first for smartphones. Despite being smaller, the battery will have more capacity than graphite cells and it will also charge faster. 

The Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra are expected to be the newest additions to the Mi lineup. The higher-end models and the Mi Mix will likely be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Related phones

Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$721 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4600 mAh
  • OS Android 11 MIUI 12.5 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, a price war
Popular stories
Who is Justin Long and why the internet is on fire thanks to Intel’s campaign against Apple
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless