Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Camera Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi Mix line is coming back March 29 with a liquid lens camera

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 25, 2021, 5:46 AM
Xiaomi's Mi Mix line is coming back March 29 with a liquid lens camera
The original Xiaomi Mi Mix debuted in late 2016 with a pioneering all-screen design that paved the way for the smartphones we now know and love. Subsequent generations pushed the boundaries even further and soon the lineup will return.

Xiaomi's next Mi Mix could be a foldable phone 


Xiaomi has announced that its iconic Mi Mix series is ‘coming back’ next week, at an event on March 29, with a revolutionary liquid lens camera on board, something never seen on a smartphone before.

Liquid lenses are composed of an optical liquid material that’s capable of quickly changing shape to adjust the focal length. That means, for example, that in theory the liquid lens camera could act as both the ultra-wide and main cameras.

Details about Xiaomi’s exact camera system haven’t been shared, but the liquid lens might not be the only interesting feature on the next Mi Mix. Recently leaked photos have suggested the phone could be a foldable device to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.



Past reports have pointed towards the debut of a foldable Xiaomi phone in Q1 2021 too, so that adds some extra weight to the theory. But at this stage nothing is confirmed, and Xiaomi could still surprise the world with something wild à la Mi Mix Alpha.

One thing’s for sure, though — Regardless of what the next Mi Mix looks like, it’ll almost certainly offer a plethora of high-end specifications like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and end up being one of the best phones of 2021

The next Mi Mix won't be the only big announcement on Monday either. The Chinese brand, which recently reported a surge in profits, is gearing up to introduce a device with Samsung’s giant new camera sensor too.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Who is Justin Long and why the internet is on fire thanks to Intel’s campaign against Apple
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro camera can win against the best: tested vs Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
OnePlus 9/Pro 5G land with America's best displays, fastest charging, and Hasselblad cameras

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless