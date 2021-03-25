Xiaomi's Mi Mix line is coming back March 29 with a liquid lens camera
Xiaomi's next Mi Mix could be a foldable phone
Xiaomi has announced that its iconic Mi Mix series is ‘coming back’ next week, at an event on March 29, with a revolutionary liquid lens camera on board, something never seen on a smartphone before.
Details about Xiaomi’s exact camera system haven’t been shared, but the liquid lens might not be the only interesting feature on the next Mi Mix. Recently leaked photos have suggested the phone could be a foldable device to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.
The new @Xiaomi#MiMix is going to feature liquid lens tech, an infinitely-variable design factor. More info in just 4 days! pic.twitter.com/czfUavcGW6— Daniel D (@Daniel_in_HD) March 25, 2021
Past reports have pointed towards the debut of a foldable Xiaomi phone in Q1 2021 too, so that adds some extra weight to the theory. But at this stage nothing is confirmed, and Xiaomi could still surprise the world with something wild à la Mi Mix Alpha.
One thing’s for sure, though — Regardless of what the next Mi Mix looks like, it’ll almost certainly offer a plethora of high-end specifications like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and end up being one of the best phones of 2021.
The next Mi Mix won't be the only big announcement on Monday either. The Chinese brand, which recently reported a surge in profits, is gearing up to introduce a device with Samsung’s giant new camera sensor too.