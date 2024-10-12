See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Xiaomi’s next Pad 7 tablets get leaked ahead of official announcement

0comments
Tablets Xiaomi
Xiaomi Pad 6
Xiaomi Pad 6 | Image credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi is about to introduce a new tablet duo, the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro, so if you’re anxious to know what’s under the hood, here is the latest information leaked directly from China.

The sequels to the Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro will remain in the same mid-range category when it comes to hardware, but they will switch to newer chipsets. For example, the Pad 7 is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pad 7 Pro will use Qualcomm’s much more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

In comparison, the Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, respectively. The leak also mentions that both the upcoming Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro feature the same 11.16-inch LCD display with 144 Hz refresh rate.

We’ve learned a little bit about the batteries powering the Pad 7 series tablets. Although we still don’t know the size of the batteries inside, we do know that the Pad 7’s battery supports 47W wired fast charging, while the Pad 7 Pro’s has 67W wired fast charging support.

There’s no information about the Pad 7 series’ launch date yet, but they might be introduced alongside the Xiaomi 15 flagships, which are set for release later this month.

The Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro made their debut on the market in April 2023, so they’re more than a year old. The Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro are likely to replace the two older tablets, so let’s hope they won’t be much more expensive.

There is still information about the Pad 7 tablets that we have yet to learn, such as what cameras they’ll use and the exact size of the battery. All these details will influence the final price of the slates, which is why it’s hard to guess how much they will cost.

At launch, the Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro sold for €300-400 outright, but there’s no indication that Xiaomi plans to keep the same price for the Pad 7 series. I guess we’ll know more later this month or closer to their launch date.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

