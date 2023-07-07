Xiaomi Pad 6 goes global, promises powerful specs in a compact form factor
It’s not the first time that Xiaomi’s Pad 6 makes headlines, but if you haven’t followed our news feed, you’ll probably want to know that the tablet was originally introduced in China back in April. Today, Xiaomi announced that three months after it was officially introduced, its powerful mid-range tablet is going global.
Xiaomi Pad 6 is a rather compact tablet featuring an 11-inch WQHD+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and Dolby Vision support. Thanks to the aluminum alloy body, the slate weighs just 490g and features a 6.51mm ultra slim bezel.
Also, the tablet’s 13-megapixel main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the 8-megapixel selfie snapper supports only 1080p video recording at 30fps. Since it’s being marketed as an entertainment hub, it’s no surprise that the Xiaomi Pad 6 features large-sized quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless.
When it comes to software, Xiaomi’s tablet runs Android 13 with MIUI Pad 14, so not really a clean version of Android. For those who want to boost their productivity, a few accessories are available for purchase separately including a Smart Pen (2nd generation), a keyboard, and a cover.
Designed to meet the needs of customers looking for an efficient workstation and an entertainment hub, the Xiaomi Pad 6 promises to offer the best of both worlds. Starting today, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is available in three color options: Gravity Gray, Gold, and Mist Blue. Price-wise, the tablet costs as low as €400 (6/128GB model) and can go up to €450 (8/256GB model).
Hardware-wise, Xiaomi Pad 6 doesn’t disappoint. The tablet packs a 3.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 6/128GB, 8/128GB or 8/256GB memory. The 8,840mAh battery features 33W fast charging, but it lacks cellular connectivity.
