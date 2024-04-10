Up Next:
Details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s competitor, start to leak
The foldables cohort will soon get two new soldiers, both by Xiaomi:
As the name suggests, that's the fourth time Xiaomi is embarking on a book-style foldable adventure, while the upcoming Mix Flip will be a debut in the clamshell category.
Personally, I'm not yet sold on foldables completely, but the more there is of them – be it book style or clamshell-like, the better they'll get in time. So, these two are indeed important for the concept of tomorrow's smartphone.
Now, there are details emerging about the Mix Fold 4 from Android Headlines that shed light on its specifications.
Also, the report claims that the Mix Fold 4 will not be available outside of China, which is in contrast with earlier reports that claimed there will be a global variant of the book style foldable.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has the codename "goku" and is expected to pack the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
According to the report, the Mix Fold 4 will introduce the OVX8000 sensor, the same sensor that was previously used in the Redmi K70 Pro – a resolution of 50MP and a physical size of 1/1.55 inch.
As for the telephoto camera, the Mix Fold 4 will probably utilize the Omnivision OV60A with a resolution of 60MP and a size of 1/2.8 inches. That's the 2x optical zoom camera. Funny enough, the Mix Fold 3 came with a 3.2x telephoto camera, while the Mix Fold 4 reduces that to 2x.
However, there seems to be another telephoto – a 5x optical zoom camera. The ultra-wide-angle camera is expected to utilize the 1/3-inch OV13B sensor (13 MP resolution). In addition, there will be a 16MP OV16F selfie camera on the inner and cover screen.
We've talked about how the Mix Fold 4 is expected to bring (among other things) a quadruple camera system to rival the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung.
The (somewhat) good news is that this recent report confirms previous assurances about the clamshell and its world-wide release: the Xiaomi Mix Flip will almost certainly have a global variant (except India and Japan).
So, what's the deal?
There isn't a launch date just yet, but we'll keep you posted.
