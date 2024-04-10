Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s competitor, start to leak

By
Details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s competitor, start to leak
The foldables cohort will soon get two new soldiers, both by Xiaomi:


As the name suggests, that's the fourth time Xiaomi is embarking on a book-style foldable adventure, while the upcoming Mix Flip will be a debut in the clamshell category.

Personally, I'm not yet sold on foldables completely, but the more there is of them – be it book style or clamshell-like, the better they'll get in time. So, these two are indeed important for the concept of tomorrow's smartphone.

We've talked about how the Mix Fold 4 is expected to bring (among other things) a quadruple camera system to rival the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung.

Now, there are details emerging about the Mix Fold 4 from Android Headlines that shed light on its specifications.

Also, the report claims that the Mix Fold 4 will not be available outside of China, which is in contrast with earlier reports that claimed there will be a global variant of the book style foldable.

The (somewhat) good news is that this recent report confirms previous assurances about the clamshell and its world-wide release: the Xiaomi Mix Flip will almost certainly have a global variant (except India and Japan).

So, what's the deal?


The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has the codename "goku" and is expected to pack the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

According to the report, the Mix Fold 4 will introduce the OVX8000 sensor, the same sensor that was previously used in the Redmi K70 Pro – a resolution of 50MP and a physical size of 1/1.55 inch.

Recommended Stories
As for the telephoto camera, the Mix Fold 4 will probably utilize the Omnivision OV60A with a resolution of 60MP and a size of 1/2.8 inches. That's the 2x optical zoom camera. Funny enough, the Mix Fold 3 came with a 3.2x telephoto camera, while the Mix Fold 4 reduces that to 2x.

However, there seems to be another telephoto – a 5x optical zoom camera. The ultra-wide-angle camera is expected to utilize the 1/3-inch OV13B sensor (13 MP resolution). In addition, there will be a 16MP OV16F selfie camera on the inner and cover screen.

There isn't a launch date just yet, but we'll keep you posted.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless