Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 reportedly packs 1TB storage, two-way satellite communication

Xiaomi
@cosminvasile
Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 reportedly packs 1TB storage, two-way satellite communication
Xiaomi plans to refresh its lineup of foldable smartphones with yet another flagship, the MIX Fold 4. Although the device is likely several months away, the first details about what the MIX Fold 4 might pack under the hood have just popped up directly from China.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims the MIX Fold 4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which isn’t surprising considering this will be another of Xiaomi’s flagship (via PlayfulDroid).

Moreover, the foldable will pack no less than 16GB RAM and 1TB internal memory. Since this amount of memory is usually reserved for the most expensive flagship variants, we expect Xiaomi to launch cheaper versions with slightly less memory.

Besides a lot of memory and a very powerful processor, Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable phone will feature two-way satellite communications and a battery bigger than 5,000 mAh.

According to DGS, the MIX Fold 4 will be lighter than your average foldable flagship, even though the phone will house such a huge battery inside. Also, the device is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a periscope telephoto camera.

Last but not least, the leaker claims the MIX Fold 4 will be waterproof and it will feature a customized x-axis motor. Considering that Xiaomi’s previous foldable was launched in Q3, we expect the MIX Fold 4 to be introduced around the same time this year, at least in China.
