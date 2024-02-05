Galaxy Z Fold 6’s rival, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, might raise the bar with four 50MP cameras
The cover image shows Mix Fold 3
Xiaomi's next-gen book-style foldable, the Mix Fold 4, is on the horizon, and it is not going solo this time. Reports suggest it will be joined by Xiaomi's first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone. This move aims to challenge not just the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 but also the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, a fresh rumor offers more details about the next Mix foldables.
The upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is rumored to feature four 50MP cameras, including a periscope unit, as suggested by the renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (via Android Headlines). In comparison, its predecessor, the Mix Fold 3, boasts a quad-camera system with a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto, and a 12MP super wide-angle.
Additionally, the tipster mentioned that both the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be thin and light. This suggests that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 might be even thinner and lighter than its predecessor, which is less than 11mm (around 0.4 inches) when folded.
Regarding the clamshell foldable, it might not only be thin and light but also feature what the tipster calls a zero-perception crease. In other words, the crease will be barely noticeable.
Additionally, the tipster says that both phones will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood and support satellite connectivity, adding more weight to the earlier rumors.
The release date for both Xiaomi foldable smartphones remains uncertain, with recent rumors suggesting a probable announcement in May 2024. However, there are also claims that the devices could be unveiled later, possibly in the second half of 2024.
Given that the previous generation Mix Fold 3 was unveiled in August last year, it is more likely that Xiaomi will follow a similar pattern, potentially resulting in a late summer debut for both phones. Regarding availability, reports suggest that the Mix Fold 4 will be the first Xiaomi foldable to have a global variant.
Things that are NOT allowed: