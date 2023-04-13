Xiaomi reveals when it will introduce the Mi Band 8

One of the most popular wrist-worn trackers available is the Xiaomi Mi Band series. The combination of a low price with many features keeps the device among the top trackers shipped every year. Last year, Xiaomi released the Mi Band 7 with a 1.62-inch OLED always-on display that has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 120 sports modes. It monitors the user's heart rate and blood oxygen levels.







But as is the case every year, the seasons change and the next Mi Band is introduced. So it should come as no surprise that on Xiaomi's Chinese website (via AndroidAuthority ) the company included an official poster for the Mi Band 8 which shows that it will be introduced on April 18th alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Just as it did last year, Xiaomi is expected to release a Pro variant of the Mi Band which is closer in form factor to a smartwatch than a tracking band.









As usual, the global version of the Mi Band 8 won't include NFC connectivity or the voice assistant that will probably be found on the Chinese variant of the device. Looking at the images for the Mi Band 8 on Xiaomi's poster, it appears that the Mi Band 8 will look pretty much the same as the current model except for the band. Instead of fitting the pill shape module into the plastic container that features a wrap-around strap, the new models will have straps that connect to the module on both sides.





The Mi Band 8 should continue to offer the same health tools as the previous model which means that it will track your heart rate and blood oxygen levels and alert you when they are below or above the range you set. The wearable should continue to monitor your sleep and stress levels. The Mi Band 7 had a huge jump in battery capacity from the Mi Band 6's 125mAh to 180mAh, but the always-on display will eat plenty of power and if you receive many notifications, that too will limit how long you can go without a charge.





The Mi Band 7 has a water resistance rating of 5ATM which means the device should withstand submersion to a depth of 50 meters or 164 feet. Last year's model also included a new charging system that used small magnetic prongs that easily fit into the back of the tracker. We'd expect no change in either on the Mi Band 8.







We should know plenty more about the Mi Band 8, one of the few Xiaomi devices that you can buy in the U.S., in just a few days.

