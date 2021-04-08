Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra uses a Mi Band 5 display on the back

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 08, 2021, 4:48 AM
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra uses a Mi Band 5 display on the back
Xiaomi definitely got our attention with the unveiling of the Mi 11 Ultra last week. The phone is not only a powerhouse but also features some unique design solutions - a secondary OLED screen next to the main cameras on the back, to be exact.

Now it turns out that this 1.1-inch color AMOLED display has been taken straight from one of Xiaomi’s most popular wearables - the Mi Band 5. According to ITHome, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed during a live broadcast in China that the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi Band 5 share the same screen.

The reasoning behind this move is not exactly clear, but opting not to use a custom-made secondary screen in the Mi 11 Ultra might be a cost-cutting decision. Xiaomi managed to cram a lot of high-end tech inside the phone while keeping the starting price under $1000 (5,999 yuan or around $900).

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports some impressive specs


The Xiaomi Mi 11 ultra features a 6.81-inch curved 3200 x 1440 display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 8/128GB or 12/256GB storage options. The enormous camera bump on the back houses three different camera lenses.

There’s a 50MP wide-angle main camera, a 48MP periscope camera that supports 120x AI super zoom and 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 128° field of view.

The secondary AMOLED screen on the back is designed for selfies but can do more

 

As for the secondary display on the back, it has a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels and can output up to 450 nits of brightness.

There are different use scenarios for this tiny AMOLED on the back of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Its main purpose is to serve as a mirror for selfie shots but it can also be used to take calls, display notifications, or show you a huge battery meter to keep your battery life anxiety in check.

Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
$1195 eBay
  OS Android 11 MIUI 12 UI
  Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 20 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  Storage 256GB, not expandable
  Battery 5000 mAh

