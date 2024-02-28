Up Next:
Here are all the Xiaomi phones/tablets to be upgraded to HyperOS in H1 2024
Xiaomi made a few comments about the HyperOS update at the beginning of the year, but the initial list of devices eligible for the upgrade was limited to just eight devices. However, the short list included only devices that will be updated to HyperOS in the first quarter of the year, thus leaving many customers disappointed.
However, these devices will be receiving HyperOS updates in the first half of 2024, not just during Q1, so fans of the brand will have to wait a bit longer for their promised software upgrade. That being said, here are all the phones and tablets that have been confirmed to receive HyperOS updates in H1 2024:
No specific dates have been revealed yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this unfolds. We doubt there will be more announcements regarding HyperOS for each and every device on the list, but we’ll be reporting once users start seeing the update on their phones, so stick around.
Thankfully, Xiaomi revealed its new roadmap for HyperOS updates (via GSMArena), which includes much more than just the eight devices it initially confirmed.
- Redmi Note 12 5G, 12 Pro 5G, 12 Pro+ 5G, 13 4G, 13 5G, 13 Pro 4G, 13 Pro 5G, 13 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Pad SE
- Xiaomi 12, 12 Lite, 12 Pro, 12T, 12T Pro, 12X
- Xiaomi 13, 13 Lite, 13 Pro, 13 Ultra, 13T, 13T Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 6
