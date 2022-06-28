Xiaomi finally reveals the date and time of its new 12S series announcement
We now officially know when Xiaomi will release its new 12S series. Previous reports said it would be sometime in July, but now we know the exact date and time of the company's official release event.
In two posts on its official Weibo page — a Chinese social media platform — Xiaomi has announced that it will release its 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra on July 4th, at 7:00 p.m. in China.
The three new phones will have top-tier performance and will come with cameras made by Leica. As we reported last month, both companies are now in a partnership after Leica ditched Huawei earlier this year.
According to a Geekbench listing that popped up, the Xiaomi 12S will most likely be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is an upgraded and more pumped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC found in most of this year's top-tier phones. At least on paper, with this new chipset, the Xiaomi 12S should be more powerful than Samsung's current flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Also, a few specs for the Xiaomi 12S Pro have surfaced thanks to the 3C certification website, hinting that the Pro version will support 67W fast-charging, have a 120Hz AMOLED display, and will come with a 50MP main camera from Leica, as we already said.
Thanks to its partnership with the camera company, Huawei's phones were able to take really beautiful and sharp pictures. So it will be interesting to see how the images taken by Xiaomi's new phones with Leica cameras compare to those made with Huawei’s phones.
Currently, there is no information on whether the Xiaomi 12S series will be globally available. However, we do hope that they will reach international markets. Judging by the rumors, they sound like worthy premium market contenders.
The 12S was also spotted packing 12GB of RAM, and we expect that it will come in a few memory configurations, probably ranging from 128GB to 512GB of storage space.
