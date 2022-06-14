Xiaomi 12S shows its face on Geekbench
Xiaomi has been diversifying its flagship lineup in the past couple of years, and alongside your regular Pros and Ultras, there are Lites, Xs and Ss now. And while we all wait for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the latest Geekbench result gives us a glimpse of another very interesting device - the Xiaomi 12S.
This SoC configuration points toward the recently announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the pumped-up version of Qualcomm’s latest flagship silicon. The actual benchmark result shows a score of 1328 in the single-core and 4234 in the multi-core test respectively, more or less confirming the 10% increase in performance promised by Qualcomm (the Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 1231/3752 in our tests).
The Xiaomi 12S (with model number 2206123SC) will also come with 12GB of RAM (10.91GB showing in the listing), and we can expect several different memory configurations, most likely ranging from 128GB to 512GB.
We expect the Xiaomi 12S to be officially revealed in China soon, with a possible global release to follow shortly after.
Looking at the data from the Geekbench site, it looks like we’re up for a flagship treatment with this model, as it features an octa-core chipset, consisting of four cores clocked at 2.02 GHz, three cores clocked at 2.75GHz, and one prime core at 3.19Hz.
Xiaomi 12S Geekbench scores
The Pro version of the Xiaomi 12S was spotted on the 3C certification website (via MySmartPrice), and it cleared up a couple of things regarding the specs of the device. It turns out that the phone will support 67W fast-charging, and it will also come equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP main camera (with Leica branding).
Xiaomi 12S rumored specifications:
|Xiaomi 12S
|Display
|6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
8 x 2.02 GHz, 3 x 2.75GHz, 1 x 3.19Hz.
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|128/256/512GB
|Charging
|67W wired
|Camera
|50MP main camera with Leica branding
