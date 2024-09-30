Xiaomi 14T Pro is one of the last flagships of this generation

Xiaomi 14T Pro | Image credit: Xiaomi

As far as the specs go, both phones are very similar with just a few exceptions: chipset and battery. Theand 14T come with large 6.67-inch AMOLED displays that feature 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rates.

Xiaomi 14

Those who love to capture high-quality photos will be happy to know that bothand 14T feature top-tier cameras co-engineered with Leica. The triple camera setup includes 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras.As mentioned earlier, the main difference between the two is the fact that the regular model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, while the Pro has a Dimensity 9300+ CPU under the hood.Also, Xiaomi 14T’s 5,000 mAh battery features support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, while the vanilla model’s battery only support 67W wired charging.