Xiaomi 14T Pro is one of the last flagships of this generation
Xiaomi 14T Pro | Image credit: XiaomiWe’re expecting both MediaTek and Qualcomm to introduce their next-generation smartphone chipsets for flagships, the Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The former is set for unveiling on October 9, whereas the latter doesn’t have a release date yet.
The first products to use these top-of-the-line chipsets will also be announced in October, which makes the Xiaomi 14T Pro one of the last flagships to pack one of the current generation high-end chipsets, namely the Dimensity 9300+.
The same happened with the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which was released around the same time last year and used MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ processor. But then the chip maker introduced the Dimensity 9300 platform a few months later, which made the Xiaomi 13T series less appealing in comparison with the flagships launched in Q4 2023.
Thankfully, Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of yet another top-tier phone, the Xiaomi 15, which is set for unveiling on October 23. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 is expected to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor (or whatever its name).
That said, the fact that the 14T Pro uses the Dimensity 9300+ chipset enabled Xiaomi to price the phone pretty competitively. The other phone in the series, the 14, uses a slightly less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, so it’s even cheaper.
Starting this week, customers all over the world can pick up the Xiaomi 14 for as low as €650. The phone comes in four colorways: Titan Black, Titan Blue, Titan Gray, and Lemon Green.
On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14T sells for at least €800 and it’s available in Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Gray.
Xiaomi 14 | Image credit: Xiaomi
As far as the specs go, both phones are very similar with just a few exceptions: chipset and battery. The Xiaomi 14 and 14T come with large 6.67-inch AMOLED displays that feature 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rates.
Those who love to capture high-quality photos will be happy to know that both Xiaomi 14 and 14T feature top-tier cameras co-engineered with Leica. The triple camera setup includes 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras.
As mentioned earlier, the main difference between the two is the fact that the regular model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, while the Pro has a Dimensity 9300+ CPU under the hood.
Also, Xiaomi 14T’s 5,000 mAh battery features support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, while the vanilla model’s battery only support 67W wired charging.
