Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Xiaomi 14T Pro is one of the last flagships of this generation

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14T Pro
Xiaomi 14T Pro | Image credit: Xiaomi
We’re expecting both MediaTek and Qualcomm to introduce their next-generation smartphone chipsets for flagships, the Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The former is set for unveiling on October 9, whereas the latter doesn’t have a release date yet.

The first products to use these top-of-the-line chipsets will also be announced in October, which makes the Xiaomi 14T Pro one of the last flagships to pack one of the current generation high-end chipsets, namely the Dimensity 9300+.

The same happened with the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which was released around the same time last year and used MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ processor. But then the chip maker introduced the Dimensity 9300 platform a few months later, which made the Xiaomi 13T series less appealing in comparison with the flagships launched in Q4 2023.

Thankfully, Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of yet another top-tier phone, the Xiaomi 15, which is set for unveiling on October 23. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 is expected to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor (or whatever its name).

That said, the fact that the 14T Pro uses the Dimensity 9300+ chipset enabled Xiaomi to price the phone pretty competitively. The other phone in the series, the 14, uses a slightly less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, so it’s even cheaper.

Starting this week, customers all over the world can pick up the Xiaomi 14 for as low as €650. The phone comes in four colorways: Titan Black, Titan Blue, Titan Gray, and Lemon Green.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14T sells for at least €800 and it’s available in Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Gray.

Xiaomi 14 | Image credit: Xiaomi

As far as the specs go, both phones are very similar with just a few exceptions: chipset and battery. The Xiaomi 14 and 14T come with large 6.67-inch AMOLED displays that feature 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rates.

Recommended Stories
Those who love to capture high-quality photos will be happy to know that both Xiaomi 14 and 14T feature top-tier cameras co-engineered with Leica. The triple camera setup includes 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras.

As mentioned earlier, the main difference between the two is the fact that the regular model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, while the Pro has a Dimensity 9300+ CPU under the hood.

Also, Xiaomi 14T’s 5,000 mAh battery features support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, while the vanilla model’s battery only support 67W wired charging.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless