Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro specs and prices leaked ahead of announcement

Xiaomi
Xiaomi 13T
Xiaomi 13T | Image credit: Xiaomi
It’s been nearly one year since Xiaomi 13T’s debut, and the Chinese company is gearing up for yet another big launch. Two new high-end phones are expected to be introduced this month, the 14T and 14T Pro. Both have been recently listed at various European retailers, which is how we learned how much they’ll cost and what’s under the hood.

The listings have since been removed, but GSMArena was quick enough to report on everything concerning Xiaomi’s upcoming devices. But let’s start with the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro prices, which seem quite decent considering their specs.

The most expensive of the two, the 14T Pro, will be available for purchase in Europe for €900, while the vanilla version costs just €650. Only one RAM/storage option was listed at these European retailers: 12/512GB and 12/256GB. It’s also worth mentioning that both Xiaomi 14T phones will be available in three different colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Blue.

As far as the specs go, Xiaomi 14T Pro will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the Xiaomi 14T will pack a slightly lower MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra CPU.

As mentioned earlier, the 14T Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, whereas the 14T has 12GB RAM but only 256GB storage. On the bright side, both phones sport 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,000 nits peak brightness.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 14T Pro boasts a triple camera that consists of a large 1/1.31-inch main camera featuring a Light Fusion 900 sensor, as well as 50-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

The 14T has a slightly smaller 1/1.56-inch main camera featuring Sony’s IMX906 sensor, and the same 50MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. Both feature 32-megapixel front-facing cameras for state-of-the-art selfies.

Other highlights of the phones include 5,000 mAh batteries, IP68 certifications, and Android 14 with HyperOS on top.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

