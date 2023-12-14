Rumor suggests that Xiaomi 14 Pro might not make it beyond China
In October, Xiaomi unveiled its Xiaomi 14 series in China, and within a mere week, the company achieved a remarkable feat—selling over 1 million units in its homeland. Traditionally, following the Chinese debut, Xiaomi's flagship series tends to go global a few months later. However, recent rumors are casting doubt on whether we'll witness the global launch of the entire Xiaomi 14 series.
Both the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro boast an impressive array of hardware and software features. Sporting the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, they support 120W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. The Pro version stands out with its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, capable of delivering up to 3000 nits of peak brightness.
On the flip side, the vanilla Xiaomi 14 features a slightly smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 460 ppi, 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, and the impressive 3000-nit peak brightness borrowed from its larger sibling. These specifications make both models formidable contenders, poised to give Samsung and Apple a hard time. However, the true test awaits when both phones (or potentially just one, if the rumor holds true) hit the global stage.
According to Xiaomiui (via GSMArena), the word on the street is that Xiaomi has no plans to release the Xiaomi 14 Pro in global markets. This intel is gathered by delving into the ongoing software development for international markets. The not-so-great news is that there's no more ongoing software development for global versions of Xiaomi's HyperOS for the 14 Pro, unlike its counterpart, the 14, which is still undergoing active development.
So, it looks like not all of the 14 models will venture beyond China. Perhaps there's a strategic rationale behind this decision. If a 14 Ultra is indeed in the pipeline, and it should be, considering its battery specs and charging capabilities recently unveiled in a leak, the 14 Pro might find itself overshadowed in Xiaomi's product lineup.
For those eagerly awaiting the international launch of the 14 Pro, this news may not be the cheeriest, but keep in mind that it's not official yet, so there is hope for the potential global debut.
