Snatch the remarkable Xiaomi 12 Lite mid-ranger for £120 off its price on Amazon UK
We have awesome news for all deal hunters in the market for a new mid-ranger who also happens to be located in the UK. Right now, Amazon UK is selling the nice Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G for 29% off its price. In other words, the retailer is now letting you snatch a brand-new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G with a sweet £120 discount.
Powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Xiaomi 12 Lite packs a good amount of horsepower under the hood, giving it good performance. It can handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without issues. You'll also be able to play games on your new Xiaomi 12 Lite; however, it may struggle with resource-intensive games on their highest graphical settings.
As for battery life, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is powered by a 4300 mAh battery, which offers enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. However, if you do need to charge your battery, you will only need to wait 13 minutes for the phone to reach 50% since it supports 67W wired charging. Another nice thing is that you are getting a 67W charger inside the box as well.
The Xiaomi 12 Lite may be a mid-range phone, but it's a pretty awesome one. Furthermore, Amazon UK's current discount makes this bad boy an even better bargain. Just be sure to get your Xiaomi 12 Lite now while it's still enjoying that sweet reduction in price. You never know when Amazon UK will return the phone to its usual cost.
In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi 12 Lite comes equipped with a big 108 MP shooter, which takes nice-looking pictures. The camera captures high-quality videos, although their quality doesn't quite match that of the still photos taken by the sensor.
