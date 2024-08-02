Some Xiaomi kingpins are simply not powerful enough to get this 2024 feature
It appears that the Xiaomi 12 series – representing some of the best phones you could get just two years ago, in 2022 – are not up to 2024 and the challenges our current days impose on the phone industry.
Per a Gizmochina report, the Xiaomi 12-branded phones won't get the much-anticipated "Advanced Textures" feature from the new HyperOS interface. This decision follows testing that showed the feature would affect device performance.
However, when testing the feature on the Xiaomi 12 series, developers found it caused a significant 10% drop in battery life, which is important for users. Additionally, it impacted system smoothness, particularly in commonly used areas like the notification drop-down, resulting in a performance decrease of over 10%.
This may sound like a major disappointment to some, but, hey – if we want the very best in terms of user experience, features and digital aesthetics, we should be able to accept the fact that the aforementioned goodies come with a set of hardware requirements.
I may sound a bit cynical and shallow, but I kind of get the point of 2024/2025 flagship users, who could be slightly agitated if they meet a fellow user with a 2022 phone that can (almost) mimic their expensive modern-day champs. Is this why you limited Apple Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro (and above), dear Apple?
Xiaomi's modern HyperOS offers an eye-pleasing visual experience with features like global blur and refined rendering effects. The Advanced Textures feature was meant to enhance this look even more, creating a more polished and immersive interface.
Because of these issues, Xiaomi decided not to include the "Advanced Textures" feature on the Xiaomi 12 series. The company prioritized battery life and overall system performance to ensure a balanced user experience.
