Some Xiaomi kingpins are simply not powerful enough to get this 2024 feature

It appears that the Xiaomi 12 series – representing some of the best phones you could get just two years ago, in 2022 – are not up to 2024 and the challenges our current days impose on the phone industry.Per a Gizmochina report, the Xiaomi 12-branded phones won't get the much-anticipated "Advanced Textures" feature from the new HyperOS interface. This decision follows testing that showed the feature would affect device performance.Xiaomi's modern HyperOS offers an eye-pleasing visual experience with features like global blur and refined rendering effects. The Advanced Textures feature was meant to enhance this look even more, creating a more polished and immersive interface.However, when testing the feature on the Xiaomi 12 series, developers found it caused a significant 10% drop in battery life, which is important for users. Additionally, it impacted system smoothness, particularly in commonly used areas like the notification drop-down, resulting in a performance decrease of over 10%.Because of these issues, Xiaomi decided not to include the "Advanced Textures" feature on the Xiaomi 12 series. The company prioritized battery life and overall system performance to ensure a balanced user experience.This may sound like a major disappointment to some, but, hey – if we want the very best in terms of user experience, features and digital aesthetics, we should be able to accept the fact that the aforementioned goodies come with a set of hardware requirements.I may sound a bit cynical and shallow, but I kind of get the point of 2024/2025 flagship users, who could be slightly agitated if they meet a fellow user with a 2022 phone that can (almost) mimic their expensive modern-day champs. Is this why you limited Apple Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro (and above), dear Apple?