Xiaomi 12 teasers show larger screen and narrower build than iPhone 13

Xiaomi has started releasing teasers for its upcoming Xiaomi 12 which is expected to be unveiled on December 28th. Unlike most manufacturers that continue to see how much larger they can make the displays on their top-shelf phones, Xiaomi has actually reduced the size of the display from the 6.81-inch Mi 11 to a 6.28-inch screen on the Xiaomi 12. In fact, a pair of teasers promote how much thinner the phone is compared to the iPhone 13



Both show the width of the Xiaomi 12 measuring 69.9mm compared to 71.5mm for the iPhone 13. Xiaomi's phone is thinner even though it carries a larger screen than the iPhone 13 (6.28-inches compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone display). Speaking of displays, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are both expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate which means that the screen updates 120 times per second.





The Xiaomi 12 series could be the first phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is the successor to this year's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is being built by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node. The AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 12 line is reportedly produced by Huaxing and is bright with a peak at 1600 nits (compared to the displays used on the iPhone 13 Pro display which top out at 1000 nits).







Just the other day we told you that the Xiaomi 12 Pro was run through the Geekbench benchmark test running what appears to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The phone scored a single-core score of 1224 and a multi-core score of 3823. That compares with the 1235/3837 single and multi-core scores rung up by Qualcomm's reference device and the 1100/3500 scores tallied by the Snapdragon 888.