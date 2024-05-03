Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

X, formerly Twitter, is changing how the block button works

By
0comments
iOS Android Apps
X, formerly Twitter, is changing how the block button works
Elon Musk has long been vocal about his dislike for social media block features, and now X (formerly Twitter) is showing signs of implementing his vision. In a move that's sure to spark some discussion, X is changing how blocks function, beginning with the visibility of replies in the context of a block. While this is not a total removal, which is most certainly Musk's stated preference, it's a clear shift in the platform's approach.

A post from the X engineering team confirms this, citing a desire to align the feature with X's view of itself as a "public town square". This echoes Musk's past comments blasting blocks as illogical in a public forum, as he once famously stated: "block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature,’ except for DMs."


So what's changed? Before, if someone blocked you, you could still reply to their posts, and they wouldn't see it. Now, you will be able to view direct replies from those that have blocked you. This potentially lessens the strength of the block tool as a way to shield oneself from online negativity.

X insists its goal is user control aligned with public visibility of posts, and I'm sure reactions will be mixed, with some welcoming the added transparency, and others seeing it as a degradation of a vital safety measure.

This new rule is the latest in Musk's reshaping of X. His controversial decisions have ranged from mass layoffs to policy U-turns to the reinstatement of previously banned figures. It certainly looks to some like this is just the first move in making the block button disappear entirely, but we will have to wait and see what happens next and whether this newest change sparks enough controversy to warrant a reversal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless