These are the worst smartphones we've ever used. What's yours?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Share your own story! Let us know in the comment section which smartphone is the worst you've ever used and why.





Radoslav Minkov : "Back in early 2016 I bought the flagship Alcatel Idol 4S , which seemed like a really fun phone to get, with then-impressive features. Such as – a large AMOLED display, stereo speakers, fast charging and it even came with a VR headset!





Well, the headset's two buttons worked for about a single day before defecting, the smartphone began overheating during 4K and even 1080p camera recordings, plus it never got the promised software update to Android 7 that I was really excited for. About the time I started noticing the phone's many problems, I realized Alcatel didn't even have proper tech support channels I could reach out to.





As an added bonus, after I sold the phone, the person I sold it to told me that it was constantly overheating and shutting down. Also, for some reason, the US version of the phone had a fingerprint scanner, while the European one did not, which I didn't know would be the case until I bought it (for a US price). Just a consistently disappointing experience."





Georgi Zarkov : "The worst phone I've used has to be the Nokia 9 PureView that I got to review . It had a bunch of software issues that were probably due to it being an early unit but that doesn't change my experience. The camera crashed all time and the phone's five cameras were far from what they were hyped up to be, which was disappointing. The design of the phone was also quite underwhelming.





Experimental phone designs in general

Victor Hristov : "Quite honestly, phones have gotten pretty good these days and it’s hard to find a recently released phone that won’t get the basics right. And while you may read about disappointing phone encounters my co-workers have had, I’d like to point to a general trend that almost always leaves me disappointed, and that is experimental phone designs.





Alan Friedman : "After buying the OG Apple iPhone, my next smartphone purchase was the BlackBerry Storm which I pre-ordered. The device launched half-baked and the clickable QWERTY, while a good idea in theory, was not built correctly. Nearly all models – including mine – had to be returned for a replacement.





Eventually a system update made the phone usable, but the Storm never lived up to its hype. It was, however, a huge money maker for Verizon whose customers were dying for a touchscreen phone to compete with the iPhone, then an AT&T exclusive."





Iskra Petrova : "I used to have a Samsung Galaxy S III Mini. I remember being really happy and excited as this was my first true “smartphone”. However, my excitement quickly vanished when in the first month, I had to take it for repairs as its charging stopped working. Later, for some reason, its touchscreen stopped working. At the time, I was coming from a Nokia that never broke (not even when I accidentally dropped it in a hot cup of tea once).





The Galaxy S III Mini really disappointed me at the time, and I ended up giving up on it six months later, after taking it for repair two more times. For a couple of years after that, I just blindly hated everything ‘Samsung’ just because of that one faulty phone. It’s funny how sometimes people just assume something isn’t good because of one experience. For some reason, the Galaxy S III Mini stayed in a drawer for ages because I couldn’t bring myself to throw it away, even though it sucked."





Joshua Swingle : "Sony's 2014 Xperia Z2 had features like a 20.7-megapixel camera (unbelievable at the time) and water & dust resistance. It was painted as a masterpiece in the ads, and I fell into the trap.





Asus PadFone 2



But the hardware part of the product was flawed in many ways. The front of the phone slowly accumulated scratches from being put in and pulled out of the dock. The dock lost charge too quickly. The charging port didn't work well with third-party cables. Dust was getting inside the phone through the headphone jack which eventually crippled the camera. After some time, the plastic back of the phone which was glued to the frame with double-sided tape came off. Despite all this, I managed to sell the PadFone online to a guy who seemed like an Asus fan. Fun times!" Nick Todorov : "Six years ago I had an Asus PadFone 2 - a phone that attached to a tablet dock, for those who don't remember. It seemed like a cool concept, and many people asked me how they could get a dock like this for their phones.But the hardware part of the product was flawed in many ways. The front of the phone slowly accumulated scratches from being put in and pulled out of the dock. The dock lost charge too quickly. The charging port didn't work well with third-party cables. Dust was getting inside the phone through the headphone jack which eventually crippled the camera. After some time, the plastic back of the phone which was glued to the frame with double-sided tape came off. Despite all this, I managed to sell the PadFone online to a guy who seemed like an Asus fan. Fun times!"

