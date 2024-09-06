30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Withings introduces Brilliant Edition of its ScanWatch Nova hybrid smartwatch

Wearables
Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition
Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition | Image credit: Withings
Withings’ first announcement at IFA 2024 is about a brand-new hybrid smartwatch that might sound familiar for fans of the brand. The new ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition is a sleeker version of Withings’ ScanWatch Nova hybrid smartwatch that made its debut last year.

Even though it looks like a slightly more luxurious version of the ScanWatch Nova, the Brilliant Edition is priced to sell for the same amount: $590 / €600 / £550. This particular model will be available for purchase starting November, but it’s unlikely that the company will make any changes concerning the price.

That said, one thing that differentiates the Brilliant Edition from the regular model is the fact that it comes in a smaller 39mm size, in addition to the base 42mm size. Besides that, the smartwatch will be available in titanium silver and silver/gold colors.

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition features a high-resolution grayscale circular OLED display, along with PPG Gen 3 sensors, just the regular version. However, the Brillian Edition’s titanium bezel surrounding the dial is protected by sapphire crystal.

Just like the predecessor, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition comes with a bunch of heart tracking features and other health-related functions:

  • On-Demand Medical-Grade ECG: ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition can perform on-demand medical-grade electrocardiogram in just 30 seconds.
  • Early Illness Detection: combining heat flux sensors with high-accuracy temperature sensors, the ScanWatch tracks body temperature fluctuations throughout the day and night.
  • Blood Oxygen Levels: users can track their blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and monitor overnight breathing disturbances.
  • Sleep: a Sleep Quality Score and detailed insights into sleep metrics, including phases, depth, duration, and interruptions, along with personalized improvement advice.
  • Fitness Tracking: ScanWatch Nova can track steps, calories, elevation, workout routes (via in-app connected GPS) and can automatically recognize more than 40 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling.

According to Withings, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition offers about 30 days of battery life, but that highly depends on usage. In addition, the smartwatch is water-resistant up to 5ATM.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

