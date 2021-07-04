Will Apple give in to Chinese superstition when naming the 2021 iPhone line?1
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed some interesting tidbits about Apple with his weekly "Power On" email newsletter. Gurman, addressing the biggest unknown about the the 2021 iPhone series, made it known that he doesn't care for either possible name rumored to be under consideration for the upcoming handsets: iPhone 12s or iPhone 13. The former, he feels, diminishes the value of the line.
The Chinese consider the number 9 to be unlucky, but that has nothing to do with the lack of an iPhone 9 model
Will Apple go with the iPhone 12s or will it call the upcoming series the iPhone 13? Frankly, we might not be able to answer that with any sense of certainty for another two months from now.
Meanwhile, Gurman wrote that he has been told by some small accessory companies that Apple's proprietary charging pucks for the Apple Watch are in short supply. Third party companies purchase this part seeking to include them with their Apple Watch accessories. Thanks to the part shortage though, some of these Apple Watch accessories may be delayed most likely due to the pandemic's affect on the supply chain.
Expect Apple to report its fiscal third quarter earnings on July 27th
During the fiscal second quarter, Apple had an amazing earnings release with a 65.5% hike in iPhone revenue for the period, and a whopping 79% hike in iPad revenue during the same three month quarter. The pandemic helped the iPad as those stuck at home purchased tablets allowing them to do their jobs and school work remotely. And at the end of the day, the same device can be used for streaming music and video, playing games and more.
Besides using the new high-powered 5nm M1 chip equipped with 16 billion transistors, the 12.9-inch model features a mini LED display that delivers improved contrast, darker blacks, and more vivid colors.
Gurman also pointed out that Apple is making changes to its hiring policy, no longer counting on the allure of Silicon Valley to hire the best employees. Instead, of waiting for the best designers and engineers to find Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Apple will now go to where these people live. The goal, according to the Bloomberg analyst, is to decentralize the company.
Eddy Cue, Apple's head of online services, has been pushing for decentralization according to Gurman. He says that Cue has purchased in multiple L.A. offices for Apple, with one location in Nashville.