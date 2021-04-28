Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Tablets Wearables

Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 28, 2021, 3:52 PM
Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%
Apple has announced the results of its fiscal second quarter for 2021 and the tech giant smacked the cover off of the ball. The company reported record revenues for a March quarter of $89.6 billion, up 54% on an annual basis. Sales of the Apple iPhone amounted to $47.94 billion up a very strong 65.5% from the $28.96 billion in handset sales Apple recorded during the same quarter last year.

The iPhone 12 series was the first to support 5G connectivity, which helped boost sales on a year-over-year basis. In addition, Apple redesigned the device replacing the rounded sides with a flat aluminum frame that makes it resemble the popular iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s models.

Continuing the strong comeback started last year thanks to the pandemic, iPad sales soared 79% from $4.37 billion to $7.81 billion. Employees working from home and kids attending online classes helped create strong demand for Apple's tablet line. And after being used for work or school, the slates were used for entertainment including the streaming of movies and music, to play games, and more.

Services revenue increased 26.6% to $16.90 billion from $13.35 billion. This business unit includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Pay, App Store, iCloud, AppleCare+, and more. The Wearables, Home, and Accessories unit, which includes two of Apple's category leading devices in the Apple Watch and AirPods, reported $7.84 billion in gross for a 24.8% increase compared to the previous year's top line of $6.28 billion.

Apple had a great quarter in China where sales amounted to $17.73 billion from $9.46 billion the year before. That is an increase of 87.4%

CEO Tim Cook said, "This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us. Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins withproducts like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years."

After hours, Apple shares rose over 4% in after hours trading following a lackluster regular trading session.

This is a developing story

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible
Popular stories
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reports first profit in years
Popular stories
Huawei FreeBuds 4i Review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless