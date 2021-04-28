Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%

Apple has announced the results of its fiscal second quarter for 2021 and the tech giant smacked the cover off of the ball. The company reported record revenues for a March quarter of $89.6 billion, up 54% on an annual basis. Sales of the Apple iPhone amounted to $47.94 billion up a very strong 65.5% from the $28.96 billion in handset sales Apple recorded during the same quarter last year.







The iPhone 12 series was the first to support 5G connectivity, which helped boost sales on a year-over-year basis. In addition, Apple redesigned the device replacing the rounded sides with a flat aluminum frame that makes it resemble the popular iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s models.





Continuing the strong comeback started last year thanks to the pandemic, iPad sales soared 79% from $4.37 billion to $7.81 billion. Employees working from home and kids attending online classes helped create strong demand for Apple's tablet line. And after being used for work or school, the slates were used for entertainment including the streaming of movies and music, to play games, and more.







Services revenue increased 26.6% to $16.90 billion from $13.35 billion. This business unit includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Pay, App Store, iCloud, AppleCare+, and more. The Wearables, Home, and Accessories unit, which includes two of Apple's category leading devices in the Apple Watch and AirPods, reported $7.84 billion in gross for a 24.8% increase compared to the previous year's top line of $6.28 billion.





Apple had a great quarter in China where sales amounted to $17.73 billion from $9.46 billion the year before. That is an increase of 87.4%





CEO Tim Cook said, "This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us. Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins withproducts like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro , but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years."





After hours, Apple shares rose over 4% in after hours trading following a lackluster regular trading session.





This is a developing story

