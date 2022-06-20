 Vote now: Wi-Fi vs Cellular data - which one do you use the most? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Wi-Fi vs Cellular data - which one do you use the most?

Vote now: Wi-Fi vs Cellular data - which one do you use the most?
The 5G revolution is slowly happening, and even without all the hype surrounding this super-fast cellular technology, the mobile world seems to be slowly moving away from its Wi-Fi dependency. Now, that might sound blasphemous but I remember my smartphone life from a couple of years ago quite vividly.

I would try and hunt for Wi-Fi practically everywhere, and back in the day I would also manually turn off cellular data to conserve megabytes (that’s right, it was MBs back then). Things have improved exponentially in the past couple of years, and now it’s the other way around.

I often catch myself turning the Wi-Fi off in order to get a more stable cellular connection - as my router is quite an old one, and sometimes throwing tantrums. Now, I’m fully aware that in some regions of the world things might look different - hence today’s poll.

It’s a complicated question to ask, though. Most people aren’t aware of their Wi-Fi/Cellular data distribution, and just leave everything on - leaving the phone to take care of the connection. To make matters worse, you’re probably still using a dozen free Wi-Fi spots without even noticing.

Nevertheless, we decided to ask - which one do you use the most (to the best of your knowledge) - Wi-Fi or Cellular data? Vote in our poll and let us know of any specific cases in the comments below.

Wi-Fi vs Cellular data - which one do you use the most?

