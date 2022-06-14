Vote now: Do you use VPN?

What is VPN?

Security is the next big thing in mobile technology - antivirus apps designed specifically for smartphones are flying left and right, and there’s also something called VPN. Now, it has been around for ages but just recently its popularity has skyrocketed.VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, and to make it simple - it’s just that. VPN services create a virtual network on top of the one you’re currently using, masking your IP address, and making you almost invisible and untraceable.VPNs also use encryption protocols to add an extra layer of security to your communication, and they’re generally a good practice when working with sensitive data.These virtual private networks have their own drawbacks of course. For one, creating this “virtual secure tunnel” requires all your traffic to be redirected through the VPN provider’s own server. This means that your connection will be slower, compared to a non-VPN-secured option.VPN servers are not perfect, of course, they can be hacked - there’s no such thing as a 100% secured network, like ever. But yeah, sometimes it’s better to have it and use it from time to time, than not have it at all.And with that comes the question - do you use a VPN service of some kind? I admit, until very recently, I rarely used one but now it’s more or less mandatory at my workplace. What about you?