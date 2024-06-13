Here's why you shouldn't install the iOS 18 developer beta; how to do it anyway

iOS 18 developer beta. iOS 18 capabilities have been added to the developer beta, it really is not a good time to be installing it. Not all of the new iOS 18 features are available right now, especially Apple Intelligence, if you install thedeveloper beta. The "Send Later" feature in the Messages app that allows you to schedule when a text will be released is available now as is the feature allowing you to see the time on your iPhone even when the battery is dead. Still, no matter which newcapabilities have been added to the developer beta, it really is not a good time to be installing it.





Apple used to charge those who wanted to be known as an Apple Developer which would allow them to get the very first crack at updating a new iOS build. Starting with iOS 17 last year, Apple stopped charging $99 which means that anyone can be a developer and install the developer beta. But is it a good idea? Considering that beta versions of software are usually unstable and very buggy, features that you count on every day might stop working and your battery life could take a huge hit.









Some of the problems that iPhone users running the developer preview of iOS 18 have experienced include notifications not arriving, apps not opening at all (when they do, some of them crash), iMessages being sent as SMS (which means no encryption, no read receipt, no typing indicators, and low-quality images) and general performance problems. Don't let others who have installed the beta talk you into taking the risk.



