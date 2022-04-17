Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives





Apple had discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus in 2020, and now, it's considering phasing out the two remaining iPhone 11 models.





iDrop News This scoop comes from LeaksApplePro (via). Apple is yet to finalize the decision and it will largely hinge on the iPhone SE.





The iPhone SE 2022 came out last month and although it packs the new A15 Bionic chip and offers 5G connectivity, it's proving to be a tough sell because of its old-school design. The phone starts at $429 and the company wouldn't want its sales to be cannibalized by one of the older models.





iDrop News says that there has been an uptick in the demand for the iPhone 11 after the launch of the iPhone SE, probably because people would rather spend $70 more for a better-looking phone with two cameras and a reasonably fast chip instead of getting the SE just for the sake of 5G, which isn't all that useful right now.





The iPhone 12, which starts at $699, will likely not be discontinued, because it's doing well to this day and is allegedly also cheaper to manufacture. The Cupertino giant may reduce its price to $599 after releasing the iPhone 14. It's not known whether the iPhone 12 mini will also stay. The report also says that the iPhone 13 will continue to be sold.



