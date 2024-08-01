WhatsApp's AI assistant might soon be ready to listen
Recently, Meta AI, the tech giant’s free AI assistant available in its apps – Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp – has been rolled out more widely around the globe. Now, it looks like Meta is working on new ways to interact with Meta AI, specifically within WhatsApp.
The newest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.16.10), now on the Google Play Store, reveals a new feature that lets you send voice messages directly to Meta AI.
As shown in the screenshot, a new button for sending voice messages has been added to the chat interface. This lets beta testers easily communicate with Meta AI using voice commands, a handy upgrade from the previous text-only interactions.
Adding the option to talk to Meta AI is a smart move, especially since rival AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini already offer similar features. It is a handy addition that speeds up communication because, you know, speaking is usually quicker than typing. For instance, I find it much more efficient to ask Gemini a question verbally rather than typing it out – I can get my answer faster and keep multitasking.
Lately, Meta and other tech giants are diving deep into the AI space, constantly rolling out new features and capabilities. However, as these companies push forward, there are growing concerns about how they train their AI models and handle user data. Fortunately, regulators are starting to take notice. Recently, authorities from the US, EU, and UK released a joint statement outlining new rules to keep AI competition fair and protect consumers.
Right now, only a few beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android can use the feature to send voice messages to Meta AI. But more users should get access to it in the next few weeks.
A new button shows up for select beta testers. | Image credit – WABetaInfo
Recently, Meta expanded the languages you can use with Meta AI, but it is still unclear if all of these will support voice communication.
