Regulators worldwide team up to set AI straight

New agreement on AI regulation

Fair Dealing : When dominant companies use exclusionary tactics, they not only strengthen their market control but also stifle investment and innovation from others, harming overall competition. The quartet believes a healthier AI ecosystem thrives on companies engaging in fair practices and competition.

Interoperability : The more AI products, services, and their components can work together seamlessly, the more competition and innovation we’ll see in the AI space.

Choice : A thriving AI market means giving both businesses and consumers a variety of options. This includes examining how companies might use lock-in tactics to limit choices, ensuring that users can freely explore and select from diverse products and business models.

– Joint statement by the EC, UK CMA, US DOJ and US FDC, July 2024





What does this mean for users in the EU?





Video credit – Apple