Regulators worldwide team up to set AI straight

New agreement on AI regulation

Fair Dealing : When dominant companies use exclusionary tactics, they not only strengthen their market control but also stifle investment and innovation from others, harming overall competition. The quartet believes a healthier AI ecosystem thrives on companies engaging in fair practices and competition.

Interoperability : The more AI products, services, and their components can work together seamlessly, the more competition and innovation we’ll see in the AI space.

Choice : A thriving AI market means giving both businesses and consumers a variety of options. This includes examining how companies might use lock-in tactics to limit choices, ensuring that users can freely explore and select from diverse products and business models.

– Joint statement by the EC, UK CMA, US DOJ and US FDC, July 2024





What does this mean for users in the EU?





As tech giants continue to battle it out in the AI arena, regulators from the US, EU, and UK have come together with a joint statement . They are laying down ground rules to keep competition fair in the AI world and ensure consumer protection.Four key law enforcement agencies – the European Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the US Department of Justice, and the US Federal Trade Commission – have teamed up to tackle antitrust issues in the AI sector. They have agreed to follow three shared principles when dealing with AI-related concerns:The four agencies emphasized the importance of regulating "key inputs" in AI development and keeping an eye on how dominant AI companies might exert influence over related markets. They also emphasized the need to tackle privacy and security concerns, pledging to oversee how companies handle these critical issues.We recently told you that Apple’s new AI features, part of its Apple Intelligence platform, won’t be rolling out in the European Union . That is because of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new law meant to make the digital marketplace more competitive by putting strict rules on big tech companies like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, and Google.