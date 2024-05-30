WhatsApp working on enhancing the drawing editor with an upcoming color chooser feature

Credit: WABetaInfo





The potential benefits of this feature could be great. Imagine being able to perfectly match the color of a flower in a photo to the text you overlay on it, or seamlessly blending the colors of a sunset into a drawing. This level of customization will unlock new creative possibilities for users, allowing them to craft visually stunning and personalized content.The color chooser feature is particularly exciting for those who use WhatsApp's status feature to share visual updates with their friends. With this tool, users can create more polished and aesthetically pleasing status updates that truly reflect their individual style. Whether it's adding a splash of color to a selfie or creating a themed status with perfectly coordinated elements, the color chooser will give users the tools to express themselves visually.While the color chooser is still under development and not yet available to the general public, it is expected to roll out in a future update of the app.