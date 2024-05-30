Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

WhatsApp working on enhancing the drawing editor with an upcoming color chooser feature

By
0comments
WhatsApp working on enhancing the drawing editor with an upcoming color chooser feature
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is continuously testing potential features to improve user experience. In a recent beta update for Android (version 2.24.12.6) available on the Google Play Store, we get a sneak peek into an exciting new feature that's set to enhance the app's photo and video editing capabilities.

This latest feature builds upon a previous update (2.24.10.23) that introduced a redesigned drawing editor. This revamp focused on user-friendliness by relocating the brush and color tools to a bottom bar for easier access, particularly on larger screens. Now, WhatsApp is taking another step forward by working on a color chooser tool that will be integrated into the drawing editor in a future update.

As noted by WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates while still in their beta stages, this innovative tool will empower users to select a specific color directly from the image they are editing. This means that users will no longer be constrained by the current selection of 24 preset colors. Instead, they can tap into the full spectrum of colors present within the image itself, enabling precise color matching and coordination.

WhatsApp working on enhancing the drawing editor with an upcoming color chooser feature
Credit: WABetaInfo

The potential benefits of this feature could be great. Imagine being able to perfectly match the color of a flower in a photo to the text you overlay on it, or seamlessly blending the colors of a sunset into a drawing. This level of customization will unlock new creative possibilities for users, allowing them to craft visually stunning and personalized content.

The color chooser feature is particularly exciting for those who use WhatsApp's status feature to share visual updates with their friends. With this tool, users can create more polished and aesthetically pleasing status updates that truly reflect their individual style. Whether it's adding a splash of color to a selfie or creating a themed status with perfectly coordinated elements, the color chooser will give users the tools to express themselves visually.

While the color chooser is still under development and not yet available to the general public, it is expected to roll out in a future update of the app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless