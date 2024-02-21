Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

WhatsApp test new screenshot blocking feature to protect users' profile photos

Android Apps
WhatsApp test new screenshot blocking feature to protect users' profile photos
WhatsApp, the popular global messaging app, is taking your privacy seriously with a new feature currently in beta testing. This update aims to prevent unauthorized contacts from taking screenshots of your profile picture. If this feature rolls out widely, it will be a big win for users who want better control over how their image is shared online.

According to WABetaInfo, the new screenshot blocking feature is currently available to select beta testers on version 2.24.4.25 of the Android app and will be rolled out more broadly in the coming weeks. With the changes implemented, when someone attempts to screenshot a contact's profile picture, a black screen will appear with a notification that reads: "Can't take a screenshot due to app restrictions."

WhatsApp test new screenshot blocking feature to protect users' profile photos
Image Credit: WABetaInfo

This update builds upon a change that WhatsApp implemented five years ago. The aim was to prevent unauthorized image downloads by removing the ability to save other users' profile photos directly. While well-intentioned, this didn't stop people from simply screenshotting profile pictures, which still provided them with a way to save the image to their devices. WhatsApp's new screenshot blocking feature tackles this directly.
 
It's worth mentioning that determined users could still capture a profile picture using a secondary device. However, this new feature makes it significantly harder to casually share profile pictures, protecting user privacy.

Additionally, as this is currently only available in beta and might take some time to reach all users, it is important to know that there are other options available today to protect your privacy within the app. Currently, you can take small measures such as changing your profile photo privacy settings so that it could only be seen by whomever you choose. While this is also not foolproof, it is another way in which you could potentially discourage bad actors from violating your privacy and using your likeness for unauthorized purposes.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless