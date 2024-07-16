WhatsApp now lets you favorite chats and group conversations

WhatsApp's new "favorites" feature | Image credit — WABetaInfo





In addition to the ability to mark chats and groups as favorites, WhatsApp has also introduced filters within the chats and calls tabs. These filters allow users to quickly locate their favorite conversations, further streamlining the communication process.



The rollout of the "favorite chats and groups" feature is currently underway, with some users already having access to it through the latest updates of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. The feature is expected to be available to all users in the coming weeks.





In essence, the favorite chats and groups feature is a simple yet effective tool that addresses a common pain point for many WhatsApp users. By allowing users to prioritize their most important conversations, WhatsApp is making communication more efficient and user-friendly.