WhatsApp’s most comprehensive update arrives today, here’s what’s new

WhatsApp receives new updates quite often, but many times developers don’t really reveal what’s been added to the app. That usually happens because the changes are minor or not significant enough to warrant a changelog.

Today’s update, or better say changelog, is very different to what we’re used to. WhatsApp has just announced its first “feature roundup,” a comprehensive and informative list of new features and improvements that the app received recently.

While these might not necessarily be rolled out today, they might have been part of very recent updates that not everyone received yet. That said, let’s take a deep dive into what’s coming and what’s already been added to WhatsApp recently.

Most of the changes announced today revolve around conversations, chats, and Channels, so let’s start with the first on the list. First off, WhatsApp now features an “online” indicator in group chats, allowing users to see how many people are “Online” in real-time, right under the group name.

Secondly, WhatsApp has added the ability to highlight notifications in groups. It’s an easy way to prioritize group chat notifications by using a new “Notify for” setting and selecting “Highlights” to limit notifications for @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts or “All” to receive all notifications.

WhatsApp's first feature roundup revolves around conversations, chats, and Channels | Image credit: WhatsApp

Beside being able to create events in groups, WhatsApp users can now create an event in a 1:1 conversation. Also, the updated version of WhatsApp features tappable reactions and document scanning on iPhone. WhatsApp also announced that with the latest iOS update, users can set WhatsApp as their default messaging and calling app on their iPhone.

Moving on to calls, WhatsApp has added a couple of new gestures, such as pinch to zoom in video calls, which is now available for iPhone users too. In addition, WhatsApp users can now add someone to an ongoing 1:1 call directly from a chat thread.

Finally, the Meta-owned messaging app revealed that it has upgraded its technology to make video calls more reliable and higher quality.

The Updates tab, home to Status and Channels, received some changes too. For example, Channel admins can now instantly record and share short videos (60 seconds or less) with followers. Also, voice message transcripts are now available on Channels along with QR codes that allow channel admins to share links to grow their audience.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
