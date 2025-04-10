WhatsApp’s most comprehensive update arrives today, here’s what’s new
WhatsApp receives new updates quite often, but many times developers don’t really reveal what’s been added to the app. That usually happens because the changes are minor or not significant enough to warrant a changelog.
Today’s update, or better say changelog, is very different to what we’re used to. WhatsApp has just announced its first “feature roundup,” a comprehensive and informative list of new features and improvements that the app received recently.
Most of the changes announced today revolve around conversations, chats, and Channels, so let’s start with the first on the list. First off, WhatsApp now features an “online” indicator in group chats, allowing users to see how many people are “Online” in real-time, right under the group name.
Beside being able to create events in groups, WhatsApp users can now create an event in a 1:1 conversation. Also, the updated version of WhatsApp features tappable reactions and document scanning on iPhone. WhatsApp also announced that with the latest iOS update, users can set WhatsApp as their default messaging and calling app on their iPhone.
Moving on to calls, WhatsApp has added a couple of new gestures, such as pinch to zoom in video calls, which is now available for iPhone users too. In addition, WhatsApp users can now add someone to an ongoing 1:1 call directly from a chat thread.
Finally, the Meta-owned messaging app revealed that it has upgraded its technology to make video calls more reliable and higher quality.
The Updates tab, home to Status and Channels, received some changes too. For example, Channel admins can now instantly record and share short videos (60 seconds or less) with followers. Also, voice message transcripts are now available on Channels along with QR codes that allow channel admins to share links to grow their audience.
WhatsApp's first feature roundup revolves around conversations, chats, and Channels | Image credit: WhatsApp
