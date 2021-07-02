WhatsApp will allow users to choose video quality manually





WhatsApp has algorithms that determine the speed of your connection as well as other factors at play, to automatically adjust the quality of your video but the feature is far from perfect.



The screenshot provided depicts three different options for the quality of the uploaded video:



Auto (recommended): WhatsApp will detect what is the best compression algorithm for specific videos.

Best quality: WhatsApp will upload and send the video in the best quality available

Data saver: WhatsApp will compress videos before sending them to save data.

There’s a fine balance between quality and speed, especially when we’re talking about chat services. You want to show that video of your kid nailing it at the school play to your friends in the best possible quality but it just takes forever.