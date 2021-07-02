$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

WhatsApp will allow users to choose video quality manually

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
There’s a fine balance between quality and speed, especially when we’re talking about chat services. You want to show that video of your kid nailing it at the school play to your friends in the best possible quality but it just takes forever.

WhatsApp has algorithms that determine the speed of your connection as well as other factors at play, to automatically adjust the quality of your video but the feature is far from perfect.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users will soon be able to choose the video quality manually. The guys spotted the new feature in the beta version 2.21.14.6 of the app inside the Google Play Beta program.

The screenshot provided depicts three different options for the quality of the uploaded video:

  • Auto (recommended): WhatsApp will detect what is the best compression algorithm for specific videos.
  • Best quality: WhatsApp will upload and send the video in the best quality available
  • Data saver: WhatsApp will compress videos before sending them to save data.

The new feature is listed as being “under development”, so we don’t know when it will be released outside of beta.

