WhatsApp gets View Once messages in its beta version

WhatsApp gets View Once messages in its beta version0
The Vanish Mode in WhatApp has been dubbed “View Once”. Before you send a photo, video, or text, you have the option to tap on a little circle icon with the number one inside. That way, your message will automatically delete itself once viewed by the recipient. Additionally, you will receive a notification when your media has been opened.
Read receipts
There are also a couple of details in regards to disabling read receipts. Firstly, if read receipts are disabled, the person you’re chatting with will still be able to see whether you’ve opened View Once content. However, you won’t know if they have opened yours.
View Once will work even for those who haven’t received it yet. Facebook hasn’t reported when View Once will graduate from the beta version to the stable one. Currently, it is available only on Android and will be introduced to iOS at a later date.