WhatsApp teases iPad app; confirms multi-platform support coming soon
An iPad WhatsApp app might finally be released
In a short group chat on WhatsApp, Zuckerberg and Cathcart confirmed that the messaging app is working on multi-platform support that’ll allow users to access their chats on up to four devices.
“It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!”
Cathcart also teased a potential iPad client. Users of Apple’s tablets have been asking for WhatsApp support on iPad for years and the new multi-platform feature could finally make that a reality.
In addition to that, WhatsApp is working on disappearing messages. Password-protected encrypted chat backups are said to be in the pipeline too, in addition to the ability to transfer chat histories between iOS and Android phones.